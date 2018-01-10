Liberia: 'Take Ownership of Transition'

The Representative-elect of Montserrado District #17 has challenged his constituents and Liberians home and abroad to embrace and take full ownership of the historic transition Liberia is about to witness.

Rep-elect Kiazolu said he had already taken charge and responsibility to uphold the gains made, adding what Liberia will shortly achieve must be taken off by every well-meaning Liberians as a demonstration of patriotism to country.

First democratically elected female President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf transfers political power peacefully to president-elect Senator George Weah (CDC) in what a thrilling ceremony on January 22.

It is the first peaceful transfer of power from one elected president to another in more than 70 years.

Rep-elect Kiazolu told supporters after being certificated by the National Election Commission (NEC) that the transition should signal to partners and the entire world that Liberia is prepared to move on the path of peace and tranquility and forge ahead with her development agenda.

He Kiazolu said he was not only excited for such national political achievement, but for being alive and form part of history making.

"I am so much happy that history has recorded me during such a wonderful and democratic process, I am overwhelmed," he said, beaming with of smile and joy.

He challenged Liberians to embrace and own the transition because it has been achieved through the collectively efforts and contributions of all including the current government, members of the opposition, civil society community and the ordinary citizens.

"I am of the conviction that if we take ownership of this transitional achievement and nurture it, we can grow our democracy from where it is, making it second to none in the West African sub-region and Africa," the lawmaker-elect noted.

Rep-elect Kiazolu promised to work with his political opponents, pledging also to follow President-elect George Weah's peaceful approach to issues of the past as well as individuals' concerns.

"The elections are all over and some statements against our opponents were outrageous, but those were all campaign talks and moving Liberia from one stage to another must claim the attention of all politicians and the ordinary citizens," he recalled.

Kiazolu recommitted himself to the development of District 17, saying "my office is will and open to work with others to ensure the district moves forward in its development drive."

He thanked the people of the District for the confidence reposed in him, vowing to work with them to ensure the birth of the developmental transformation so much desired.

According to him, his election out of 21 candidates on October 10 is a challenge bequeathed unto him by the people of the District, pledging not to take it lightly.

Rep-elect Kiazolu said the opportunity afforded him to serve is not only a victory, but a challenge upon which he will champion the cause of those responsible.

Kiazolu, former Comptroller General of Liberia, is planning a big gathering to officially appreciate the people of the District.

He hoped to deliver his Legislative Platform during the impending appreciation gathering.