Rwanda Tourist Attractions Showcased At Dutch Exhibition

For the ninth time, Rwanda is showcasing its tourist attractions at the Vakantiebeurs tourism exhibition, the largest tourism exhibition in the Benelux - Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg - this week.

The exhibition, which kicked off Tuesday in Utrecht, the Netherlands, ends on Sunday.

The Rwandan embassy in the Netherlands says the country is among 160 countries participating at the Vakantiebeurs, which has attracted more than 125,000 visitors.

"This years' edition of Remarkable Rwanda at the Vakantiebeurs is all about getting inspired. First, by getting in touch with the local specialists from Rwanda and hearing the stories and experiences from first hand," reads a statement from the embassy.

The Rwanda Development Board, the Embassy of Rwanda in The Hague, RwandAir, Amahoro Tours, Wildlife Tours Rwanda and Mercator Assistance are represented at the six-day event.

According to the embassy, there is cultural inspiration as visitors enjoy traditional dance performances by a Rwandan dance group in addition to a culinary experience due to a barista on the Rwanda stand serving specialty coffee and tea from the country.

"All visitors can enjoy live presentations by the co exhibitors and inspirational video presentations in the RwandaFul Lounge. Included in the programme are the brand new TV episodes of the most famous biologist in the Netherlands, Freek Vonk."

"Vonk visited Rwanda last summer and, thereafter, four TV episodes were broadcast. Due to his enthusiasm, he gave a wonderful impression about nature and wildlife in Rwanda."

RwandAir, Rwanda's national carrier, operates direct flights (on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays) to Brussels.

