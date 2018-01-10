Zimbabwe: Govt Says Prepared to Deal With Cholera Outbreak From Zambia, All Borders On Alert

HEALTH Minister David Parirenyatwa says government has activated all systems aimed at ensuring that locals were protected from the cholera outbreak that has ravaged parts of Zambia, and in particular, Lusaka leaving 61 dead.

According to Zambia's health Minister Chitalu Chilufya, the country had by Tuesday "recorded 114 new cases in the last 24 hours bringing the total to 2 672 since the disease broke out". He said "the cumulative death toll is 61".

So devastating is the scourge that churches in Lusaka have reportedly suspended services while schools have deferred reopening for the 2018 school calendar all in a bid to control the further spread of the highly infectious disease.

President Edgar Lungu has also tasked the army to be involved in operations aimed at combating the dreaded disease.

A lot of Zimbabweans frequent Zambia for trade and other purposes, making the country vulnerable to a similar outbreak.

However, in an interview with NewZimbabwe.com Tuesday, Parirenyatwa said the country was well prepared to deal with any outbreak which could be contracted and spread by travellers.

"We are aware that in Lusaka there are many people who have succumbed to cholera and we have got a common and relatively porous border where our people travel to and fro Zambia very freely either by bus or car or sometimes by boat.

"All our border areas are now alert right from Nyamapanda which intercedes also with Malawi right up to Chirundu and Kariba," Parirenyatwa said.

He added: "All our port health authorities are very alert to surveillance which is key. We are doing a lot of surveillance with typhoid. The same tactics that we use for typhoid are exactly the same that we use for cholera.

"Anybody who feels or gets watery diarrhoea which is literally unstoppable and they get very dehydrated must report to a health centre immediately.

"But we have taken those precautionary measures and we are discouraging, we are not stopping, people from going or coming from Zambia but we have taken precautionary measures that any symptoms should be reported."

Parirenyatwa said the country was adequately equipped to deal with the possible spread of the disease into the country.

"We are very, very alert as a country and we have got the appropriate centres and appropriate treatment should it occur," he said.

Zimbabwe is not new to the dreaded disease which killed over 4000 locals between 2008 and 2009 leaving 100 000 more seeking treatment.

The scourge left the country's fragile health systems totally stretched and it took the benevolence of international partners such as UNICEF to contain the devastating situation.

Over a week ago, Harare council authorities were forced to admit they were pumping dirty water to city households.

The country's over populated capital city was the epi-centre of the 2008 cholera which spread to other parts of the country.