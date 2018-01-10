10 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man With Severely Injured Penis Wanted for Rape of Pregnant Woman

Health institutions have been asked to be on the lookout for a man with a severely injured penis after a pregnant woman he had raped, in full view of her 5-year-old son, bit his genitals.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said the woman had been hitchhiking with the 5-year-old, on her way to a clinic on Monday.

The occupants of a white Toyota Tazz offered them a lift. They held her gunpoint while they were driving and ordered her not to scream, he said.

The two then drove her to a plantation on the Spioenkop Road outside White River.

"One of the men forcefully raped her at knifepoint in front of her child. Further information revealed that, during the process, the woman managed to bite the private part of the man, who ran away after the ordeal and [has] currently not [been] found."

Hlathi appealed to health facilities who "[find] a man with an injured private part", to contact Constable Solly Mabuza on 082 730 7590 or phone Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Source: News24

