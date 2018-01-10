Liberia: EU Donates Office Equipment to Local, International Organizations

Monrovia — The European Union Delegation to Liberia has donated several pieces office equipment to some local and international non-governmental organizations operating in the country.

The beneficiaries of the donation include National Teachers Association of Liberia, Me and My People Charity Inc. Kids' Education Engagement Project (KEEP) and Liberia Translation and Literacy Organization (LIBTRALO).

Others include KRITERION Monrovia, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Handicap International and Sight Savers.

The equipment donated are executive, managerial, senior and junior office desks, computers and printers, office chairs, water dispensers, first aid tool kits, 32 inch television sets, among others. The donation was supported by IOM.

The donation, according to the EU Ambassador to Liberia, Helene Cave, is customary especially when they closed the European Union Observation mission to Liberia after a successful climax of the just ended elections across the Country.

Speaking at the official presentation ceremony, the EU boss to Liberia praised the reputable organizations for a great job which they are doing in Liberia and hopes that the donation will further help improve their work.

Ambassador Cave pledged the EU continuous assistance to active, determine and effective local organizations that are contributing to nation building.

She encourages them to do more in the best interest of the people of Liberia.

Madam Cave said she was pleased with the recent statement of President-elect George Weah when he stated that he would prioritize education which she added is cardinal to the growth process of any country.

"I believe that this donation will go a long way for your respective organizations as such please use it wisely," the EU envoy advised.

Also speaking at the presentation ceremony was the chief of Mission of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Liberia, Kabla Ahimere, who termed the presentation as a historic one for the beneficiaries including the people of Liberia.

Kabla said he was amazed with the level of tolerance showed by the President-elect including and Liberians in general during the just ended electoral period.

He wants the people of Liberia to work together with the newly elected leadership to help more the country forward.

He thanked the EU for reposing confidence in the IOM mainly the in the logistical component of the mission to ensure that it was and rewarding fruitful initiative.

The eight beneficiaries lauded the efforts of the EU for what they all considered a historic and timely gesture to them.

The happy beneficiaries shower praises on the EU for always coming to their aid.

The National Teachers Association of Liberia (NTAL) sees the donation as a relief to them especially when they are on the verge of completing their National Headquarters on 12th Street in Sinkor.

"We are completing our project and were wondering where to get office equipment and other needed materials from and with the intervention of the EU we are so grateful, said Madam Mary Mulbah, NTAL acting president.

The NTAL boss along with the other seven organizations that benefited from the EU's gesture promised to wisely utilize the donation for its intended purpose.

They called on other international organizations to follow the good examples of the European Union for the common good of the developmental drive of Liberia.

The delegation through its Programee Manager on Education Elizabeth Mary Lanzi Mazocchini and Laura Virgili Programme Manager of Governance of the European Union minutes after the donation toured two of the offices of the beneficiaries to include the Me and My people Charity Inc. in the Township of West Point and the Headquarters of the National Teachers Association of Liberia (NTAL) on 12th Street in Sinkor.

The two EU's officials commended the two organizations for a job well done and encouraged them to do more for Liberia.

She urged the beneficiaries to help safeguard the materials given to them as she will do a routine check-in the coming days.

The election observation is a vital EU activity aiming to promote democracy, human rights and the rule of law worldwide.

It also helps contribute to strengthening democratic institutions, building public confidence in electoral processes, helping to deter fraud, intimidation and violence.

Additionally the international body also reinforces other key foreign policy objectives, particularly peace building.