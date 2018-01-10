Liberia: General Auditing Commission Dispels Allegations of Political Partiality

Monrovia — The General Auditing Commission (GAC) has clarified that its political neutrality and social media policies are neither targeted at a particular political institution nor supporter of any political party.

The GAC, in a release said, the intended and primary objective of its policies is to protect the integrity of the Commission as a credible and professional Supreme Audit Institution (SAI).

These clarifications are in reaction to comments made by the lead presenter of the Okay FM Morning Show, on Monday, January 8, 2018 in which he insinuated that the GAC suspended one of its employees for campaigning for a particular political party whose interests the GAC did not support during the just-ended 2017 Presidential Run-off election.

This insinuation, the GAC says, is false, misleading and only intended to undermine the integrity of the Commission.

The Political Neutrality and Social Media Policies covered all employees, including the Senior Management.

"The GAC will uphold its integrity and will continue to stand by its policies in consonance with our local laws and international best practices," the release noted.

The political neutrality policy, inherited by the current GAC Administration and revised as far back as 2012, has affected six employees with penalties ranging from suspensions to dismissals to include the most recent action.