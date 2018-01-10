Liberia: President Sirleaf Commends Israel Tarway for Helping Needy Children

Monrovia — President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has commended Little Israel J.S. Tarway for what she termed as her humanitarian gesture to less privileged children of her age currently out of school due to lack of support from parents and guardians

"Israel, I want to commend you for what you have done and continue to do for children; You are exceptional," President Sirleaf noted

President Sirleaf called on little Israel to pursue her dreams and see her contribution to society as meaningful.

She noted that her government has assisted many young children including girls to achieve their dreams at various levels.

President Sirleaf, who felt overwhelmed by Little Israel J.S. Tarway's dream and contribution to children, made an unspecified generous contribution to Little Israel's charity box and pledged her continued support to girls' education.

She lauded Israel's Mother, Mrs. Amelia Tarway who accompanied her daughter for nurturing her into being a good child and for supporting her dream.

According to an Executive Mansion release, President made the statement on Monday, January 8, 2018 when she received in audience Little Israel Tarway and her mother, Ms. Amelia Tarway at her Foreign Ministry office where they had gone to pay courtesy call on President Sirleaf.

Israel J.S. Tarway is 11 years and a 7th Grade student of Spiritan Academy. She is a proud winner of the Princess Diana Award in 2017.

Speaking earlier, Israel Tarway thanked President Sirleaf for affording she and mother the opportunity to meet the Liberia leader, which she promised to remain grateful for.

She commended President Sirleaf for the outstanding leadership skills exhibited over the years and described her work as remarkable, particularly the level of peace sustained and for promoting women, children and girls issues.

Speaking further, Little Israel Tarway said after realizing UN report about children who are not in schools and coupled with the abuse of children, she decided to do something by catering to their educational needs.

She stressed: "I saved my lunch everyday o pay some children of my age who are unable pay school fees; I am currently paying the school fees of 5 children in Liberia; 3 at home with me who I am taking care of; while 2 also in the Republic of Sierra Leone respectively."

Israel Tarway, who appeared joyful, then used the occasion to appeal to President Sirleaf for an opportunity to attend the inauguration of President-elect, George Manneh Weah and Vice President-elect, Jewel Howard-Taylor on January 22, 2018.

She congratulated President Sirleaf and expressed the hope that she would become President some day in Liberia.

Also speaking, Atty. Madina Wesseh who upon listening to Israel Tarway's dreams and support to Liberia's children from her lunch - promised to help her achieve her dream.

For her part, Mrs. Amelia Tarway who accompanied Little Israel Tarway to the President's Office extolled President Sirleaf for the warm reception accorded them and for lifting women and children's issues.

Narrating Israela's story, she said Little Israela started to realize her dream at age 7.

She said Israel had a box she referred to as "charity box", in which she put in money every time. According to Mrs. Tarway, an account was opened at LBDI Bank for the save keeping and proper usage of the money.