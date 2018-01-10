SIMBA Sc Coach, Masoud Djuma has broken ice on the controversy surrounding three players who refused to sit at dugout after being substituted during the team's 1-0 loss to URA at Amaan Stadium on Monday.

Three key players; Shiza Kichuya, Jonas Mkude and Ghanaian Nicholaus Gyan didn't go to the dugout as per regulations governing football, instead they stayed away from it. The incident sparkled controversy as it rarely happens. Responding, the team's Head Coach, Djuma cleared air by saying he allowed the players to do what they did.

All three were substituted in the second half while the team was a goal down. Adding, the coach conceded the loss saying the match had a lot of pressure since both teams urgently needed to win. After the painful exit, the Coach said the focus has been turned on the Premier League in which Simba team still claim its pilot seat.

The loss ended the team's campaign to shine in the Isles biggest club level tournament, contrary to the expectations of the team's fans and supporters. Adding he said tension and pressure somehow had an effect on his players as it was a must-win match for both sides to enable one of them make it into the last four.

It was a second defeat for Simba in less than 48 hours. They faced URA after a 1-0 defeat to Azam FC on Sunday. Meanwhile, Mwajuma Juma from Zanzibar reports that fans and supporters of Simba have commended the team's players for great football despite making early exit.

They claimed in separate occasions that players provided them classy entertainment even in the two matches they lost. However, most of them believed players need more time with team's coach to enable them understand his game plan.

A Zanzibar resident, Salum Mohammed Dewji, was of opinion that Simba squad will turn into a formidable side a few months to come after players manage to cope with Coach Djuma coaching pattern.

Adding, Issa Ahmada Hija, the Mtopepo Simba branch member, said the double loss to Azam and URA must be taken as starting point in the campaign to strengthen the club and make it regain its glorious past. He advised the management to forget about Mapinduzi Cup setback and concentrate with the Premier League.

"We wanted our team to advance to the higher stages, still the tournament gave the coach something to work on ahead of the premier league kick off," he noted.

Kombo Gora, also from Mtopepo branch said Simba lacked lucky, bit it is the same squad that claimed the premier league top spot on the point table. Simba were in Group A alongside Azam, URA, Mwenge and Jamhuri.

URA finished top with 10 points followed by Azam with 9 points.