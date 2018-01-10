Liberia: Congratulatory Messages Inundate Weah

President-elect Senator George Weah is being inundated with congratulatory messages coming from people around the world, including a Nigerian diaspora group, Nigerians Diaspora Organization (NIDO)-Liberia and the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Liberia Chapter.

The group congratulated President-elect, Weah on his election as the 24th President of the Republic of Liberia.

The Nigerian Diaspora group congratulated President-elect Weah when the group paid a diplomatic courtesy visit at the headquarters of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) yesterday at the party's headquarters in oldest Congo Town.

The Nigeria in Diaspora Organization (NIDO) Liberia and the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Liberia Chapter high power delegation stormed the Coalition of the Congress for Democratic Change Party (CDC) Head Quarters yesterday to congratulate the President Elect George Weah, and the good People of Liberia for their historic victory.

The delegation was led by His Royal Majesty, Onowu (Traditional Prime Minister Ndigbo in Liberia) Chief Okechukwu Cosmas Okechukwu, President Ohanaeze Liberia Chapter and Member Board of Trustee NIDO Liberia. Also on the delegation were, Rtn. Titus A. Alagba, Deputy Secretary General /Public Relations NIDO Africa.

As part of the Nigerian Diaspora group's visit, they assured President-elect Weah and his government of their willingness to work in ensuring investment opportunities for Liberians. They assured the President of the bringing into the country of an airline named and styled; "Liberia Airways" which in their minds will help boost the image of the Weah-led government.

In addition, they assured President-elect Weah of their unflinching support to investing in the Real Estate sector of the country which will enhance affordable housing opportunities for Liberians. Others areas of investment promised by the Nigerian Diaspora group, NIDO and the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Liberia Chapter included investment in Education, Liberia Institute of Arts and Culture, Free Medical Services to the public among others.

For his part, Garbla Vincent Williams, Vice Chairman for Administration of the Coalition for Democratic Change who welcomed the delegation and promised a good investment policy and working relationship between the incoming Government of the Republic of Liberia and the Nigerian investors.

Mr. Williams intimated that a CDC government seeks to be investment-friendly in creating job opportunities for Liberians. He added that it is not possible for all Liberians go secure jobs in government. As such, the party will do everything humanly possible to create job opportunities for Liberians.

NIDO-Liberia is a Nigerian diaspora organization duly registered and recognized by the Nigerian government with a mandate to coordinating the affairs of the Nigerian community in Liberia. The organization is worldwide in Europe, Africa, the West and the rest of the world.