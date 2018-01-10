Egypt: Sisi Best Choice for Egyptians, Says Parliamentary Coalition

The parliament's Support Egypt Coalition said on Tuesday 9/1/2018 that President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is the perfect person to lead Egypt during the coming period in light of the fierce war the country wages against terrorism,.

In a press release, the coalition said President Sisi is the one capable of crushing "blind terrorism" that seeks to hinder the development plan in the country.

The candidacy of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi for a second presidential term is necessary for Egypt's future, the coalition said.

It further praised efforts exerted by Sisi during his first presidential term to foil plots against Egypt and to launch mega projects throughout the country.

The coalition called on the Egyptian people to stand behind Sisi in the coming period to continue the development effort in the country.

On other side Parliament Speaker Ali Abdel Aal inked on Tuesday a document backing the candidacy of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi for a second presidential term.

The parliament received on Tuesday from the National Elections Authority forms of documents backing Sisi's candidacy for 2nd term that will be signed by the members of the parliament.