10 January 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt Bourse Gains Egp 5.4 Billion

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) continued registering record highs during Tuesday's trading for the third day in a row, amid purchase operations specially by foreign institutions and investment funds.

The market capital gained EGP 5.4 billion to reach EGP 840.7 billion to hit a record, after transactions hit EGP 1.4 billion.

The EGX 30 benchmark index hit a record and upped by 1.38 percent to reach 15,159.37 points.

The broader EGX 70 index of the leading smaller and mid cap enterprises (SMEs) went down by 0.11 percent to reach 831.57 points.

The all-embracing EGX 100 index rose by 0.25 percent to record 1,982 points.

Egypt

Sisi Receives Questions of Citizens On 'Ask the President' Website

The official Facebook page of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Wednesday 10/1/2018 said that the president will receive… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.