Egypt Bourse Gains Egp 5.4 Billion

The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) continued registering record highs during Tuesday's trading for the third day in a row, amid purchase operations specially by foreign institutions and investment funds.

The market capital gained EGP 5.4 billion to reach EGP 840.7 billion to hit a record, after transactions hit EGP 1.4 billion.

The EGX 30 benchmark index hit a record and upped by 1.38 percent to reach 15,159.37 points.

The broader EGX 70 index of the leading smaller and mid cap enterprises (SMEs) went down by 0.11 percent to reach 831.57 points.

The all-embracing EGX 100 index rose by 0.25 percent to record 1,982 points.