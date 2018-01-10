10 January 2018

Cameroon: Young Entrepreneur Wins Fcfa 10 Million

By Rita Diba

The purpose is to push up the development of small enterprises through production of smoked and well seasoned pork, chicken, fish and meat.

Vanessa Nzokou of the Yaounde-based enterprise Maya Farmer is winner of the first edition of The Business Talent Competition 2017 by Akap Investment. She received a symbolic cheque worth FCFA 10 million from Felix Yeseh, Chief Executive Officer of Akap Investment, during a ceremony in Bonamoussadi to close the 17 days competition December 20.

The money to be refunded according to an agreed timeline that suits the winner, will be used to purchase more products for her enterprise. Vanessa Nzokou, who emerged winner among 30 candidates who submitted entrepreneurial projects, started as a trader selling chemical products. But it was not easy for her as a housewife, especially how to balance her work life with home chores.

She was advised to smoke fish and meat and then to sell them, which thing she did. "Looking at these smoked products in the market some are not well prepared; so I decided to do something better and innovative," she highlighted. Her young enterprise smokes pork, beef, chicken, fish which are not just smoked but flavoured with seasonings to make it special and appetising.

Both seasonings (over 15) and products being seasoned come from all the regions of Cameroon.

With now a running capital of FCFA 18 million having started in April 2016, Maya Farmers has increased its stock of product and customer base with 25 people online across the country helping to find customs for the products, who are paid by commission.

