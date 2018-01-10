Uganda Woman Stabs Husband to Death for Denying Her Sex

Police in Uganda are holding a teacher for allegedly stabbing her husband to death after he denied her conjugal rights.

Harriet Nambi, 24, a resident of Nakiyanja Village in Kaliro Town Council, allegedly stabbed Musa Batera, 25, for refusing to sleep with her ever since she delivered a baby boy by caesarean section about two months ago.

Until his death, Batera, a husband of three wives, was the chairman of Kaliro District Boda Boda Association since 2011, while Nambi is a primary school teacher in Kaliro Town.

Hasifa Babirye, a neighbour, said the couple developed a misunderstanding three days ago following accusations by Nambi that Batera had repeatedly refused to sleep with her.

'SHE NEEDED IT'

"She told me that her husband was denying her sex yet she needed it. I asked her to wait since she had just been operated but she was obsessed," Babirye told police.

She added: "I tried to ask her to give it time but she said she was going to harm him and when the husband returned, she stabbed him."

According to residents, Nambi lured the deceased to their rented house and as soon as he entered, she started quarrelling which developed into a fight.

Kaliro District police boss, Joseph Kihamba, confirmed the incident, saying the suspect, Nambi, has been arrested and is to be charged with murder.

WAITED

Mr Kihamba advised couples to settle their differences with family members, LCI officials or other relevant authorities, while locals condemned the act, saying the suspect would have waited since she had just delivered by Caesarean.

"What my fellow woman did was not right. She had just delivered by caesarean and was demanding for sex yet doctors advise that we take at least six months. She was not ready for sex," Jamila Nangiya, a resident of Kaliro Town said shortly after the shocking incident.

Police handed over the body to relatives for burial as investigations continue.