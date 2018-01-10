South Africa: Warriors Size Up Struggling Lions

Warriors coach Rivash Gobind is hoping to build on their impressive victory over the Knights on Tuesday when they welcome the Highveld Lions to Buffalo Park Stadium in East London on Thursday.

The Eastern Cape franchise ended a three-match losing streak by winning by 60 runs in Kimberley. It was a result that lifted them up to fourth on the table and they could make further gains depending on the outcome against the Lions - although both sides have played extra games compared to most of the other teams.

The visitors have only won one of their five games thus far, so both can hardly afford another defeat as they enter the final part of the campaign and with the play-offs now looming.

"I think we really need to use this win and gain a bit of momentum," Gobind said.

"To win two in a row the confidence and everything starts to grow.

"As I always say, in franchise cricket the teams are fairly evenly matched. So tomorrow it's all about us pitching up and doing the same things we did yesterday.

"The Lions are also in a similar position to us where every game going forward is very important. So it's going to be another big game."

Gobind was also thrilled that things finally came together for his side against the Knights, although he admitted that their performances had been satisfactory all along.

Gihahn Cloete was their match-winner in that game, with his career-best 143 setting them on their way to a vital win.

"I don't think it was a relief," he added.

"We had been playing some decent cricket, but it was really nice to see someone put in a really big performance the way Gihahn did. It was a really special innings."

Lions boss Geoffrey Toyana is now reaching desperation point as his frustration grows, especially around their batting.

They have been bowled out in three of their five games and the coach admits it is a problem area at the moment.

"It is a big concern," he said.

"Our batting has been struggling a bit. We've been 10 for two in four out of the five games and three down by the tenth over is not ideal at all.

"It is something we've chatted about and we do have quality players like Reeza Hendricks and Stephen Cook, who I'm sure will turn it around.

"Having said that, I also don't think the bowlers have been great. We're at a stage where we're searching for that perfect game and if that can happen, it will make a big difference."

