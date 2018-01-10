Zimbabwe: Bashed Mthwakazi Eight Sue Army

Eight Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) officials who were arrested in Bulawayo on New Year's Eve for demonstrating against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's involvement in the Gukurahundi genocide have filed lawsuits against government for unlawful arrest and detention.

They are suing the police, military, Central Intelligence Organisation, Magura Charumbira and two other Zanu PF activists Khumbulani Mpofu and Bernard Nhata whom severely assaulted them when they were arrested.

Charumbira, who died in a car accident two days ago, is being used posthumously.

The state, early this month, dropped all the charges facing the accused after the defence counsel led by human rights lawyer, Dumisani Dube, argued that the accused had no case to answer.

"We opened a case yesterday at the Bulawayo Central police station under case number IR 256/18. We want all those people who assaulted us to be identified and arrested. We have already identified some of our assailants, one of whom unfortunately died in a car accident," said Brighton Ithupeng Sibanda, the party's national treasurer who is also one of the victims.

Sibanda suffered injuries to the spinal cord as well as the face. His doctor has referred him to a specialist in South Africa for further medical attention.

The victims' lawyer, Dube, said his clients have also instructed him to file civil lawsuits against the accused.

"The state security agents violated all the constitutional rights of the victims. Apart from illegally arresting and detaining my clients, their freedom from torture, cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment was also violated," said Dube.

The eight were arrested at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair after showing placards demanding that Mnangagwa acknowledge his role in the 1980s killings.

They were detained by the soldiers before being handed over to the police after a thorough bashing.