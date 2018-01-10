South Africa: #JusticeForMthunzi Goes Viral After Alleged Racial Attack

An alleged racial attack has led Twitter users to start the hashtag #JusticeforMthunzi after a 21-year-old man landed up in the Intensive Care Unit on January 6.

Mthunzi Sibuyi sustained serious brain injuries after he was allegedly attacked at a local hotspot in Witbank, Mpumalanga.

An eye-witness and friend of Sibuyi's shared an account of the incident on social media, claiming that the attack was racially motivated.

The viral Facebook post alleges that Sibuyi was harassed by an older man and his sons when he saw Sibuyi dancing with a white woman.

"When the old man saw our black friend Mthunzi Sibuyi dancing with a white girl, he made remarks about K***irs getting too comfortable with the white girls!

'Pushing us around on the dance floor'

"[He] and his sons kept on pushing us around on the dance floor and being unnecessary and sexually harassing the girls that were with us up to the point where we all decided to leave because they were making the night unpleasant for everyone," read the post.

The post also stated that the alleged attackers followed the group of friends outside "and, without any provocation from any of us, he took a cheap shot and assaulted Mthunzi".Sibuyi hit his head on the concrete ground, which led to bleeding in his brain and which required treatment in the ICU.

He has since been discharged from the hospital, according to his uncle Mandla Mabuza.

"He's sleeping at home now, but he will have to go back to the doctor for check-ups next week. He may also need some counselling," he said.

Twitter users expressed messages of support and outrage, and many shared screenshots of the Facebook posts as well as images of the alleged perpetrator.

Can we all please pray for my beautiful friend , Smiley , who is in hospital after being beaten by broers because he was dancing with a white girl ... #JusticeforMthunzi

I don't know Mthunzi on a personal level but as a black brother from Witbank imma tweet #JusticeforMthunzi until the racist punk is locked up for what he did to Mthunzi.#JusticeforMthunzi

Mabuza is grateful for the messages of support. "I have respect for the love and support shown to my family. As a family, we are humbled and grateful," he said.Mpumalanga police spokesperson Sergeant Gerald Sedibe said that suspects were yet to be arrested.

"There is no arrest yet and an investigation is under way," he said.

