Rwanda: One Arrested Over Death of Rwandan Medic in SA

One suspect is in custody while several others have been identified, but were still on the run, as South African police continue to probe the circumstances in which a Rwandan doctor recently died in the city of Cape Town.

Dr Raymond Dusabe was found dead in a flat on Monday, having been in South Africa for a holiday.

Dusabe, 42, has been working as a gynecological oncologist at King Faisal Hospital, Kigali.

Police has identified several suspects (in Dusabe's death) and one is under arrest. He will be produced to court tomorrow and that is when we shall get more details. The others are still on the run," Rwanda's High Commissioner to South Africa, Vincent Karega, told The New Times yesterday.

Family members say they have begun the process to repatriate his body and some were due to fly to South Africa to see through the exercise.

Speaking to The New Times, Fernand Murenzi, the deceased's brother, said that information they have is that Dusabe could have been killed "several days ago, between December 29 and 30."

"We cannot yet confirm when his body will be repatriated as we are now working on the cumbersome process to get to South Africa and observe the state of the body because he was killed some days ago; after that, we shall repatriate his body and proceed with the funeral arrangements," Murenzi said in a phone interview.

Friends and former colleagues who spoke to The New Times described him as a brilliant doctor who was always keen on learning new science to help women fight gynecological cancers.

"We studied together and later worked together. He was a nice guy and I was really heartbroken when I learnt about his death. It is unbelievable that a man like him can get brutally killed," said Dr Albert Nzayisenga who worked with the deceased at King Faisal Hospital, Kigali.

Nzayisenga added that the gynecological oncology has been improving since the late doctor returned to the country last year, saying that he was conducting training to his colleagues.

He said former classmates and colleagues had committed to help his family repatriate his body.

The medic was equally eulogised by his employer.

"King Faisal Hospital is saddened to announce the death of Dr Raymond Dusabe. The administration wishes to express its most sincere sympathies to his family during this difficult time. His work here will not soon be forgotten. He will be greatly missed. May He Rest In Peace," the hospital said in a tweet.

Dusabe joined King Faisal Hospital, Kigali in April last year and his arrival was described by the hospital director at the time, Dr Emile Rwamasirabo, as a "plus in the management of female genital cancers in Rwanda."

He is said to have been the pioneer local practitioner with this kind of specialty.

Having grown up in Burundi, Dusabe returned home in 1998 before completing high school two years later.

He later went on to study medicine at the National University of Rwanda after which he pursued gynecology specialty at the master's level.

After completing his Master of Medicine Degree (MMed) at Stellenbosch University of South Africa in 2014, Tygerberg's Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology selected and financed him to sub-specialise in gynecologic oncology.

