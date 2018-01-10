Rwanda: Best O-Level Performer Wants to Become Engineer

It was a joyful Tuesday for Josyln Karenzi Manzi, of Kigali Parents School, after he received news that he was the best performer in last year's O-Level national examinations.

The Ministry of Education yesterday released 2017 Primary Leaving Examination and Senior Three exam results.

"I am very happy," he told The New Times at his home in Kimironko, Gasabo District, hours after the release of the results. "To be honest, I had a feeling I would get good grades but never thought I could top the country."

However, this is not the first time the 15-year-old has excelled in national exams.

Three years ago, he emerged second countrywide in Primary Leaving Examinations.

"Mathematics was easy but history was tough, " he responded when asked how he felt about the exams which were conducted in November 2017.

The youngster attributed his success to God's grace, working hard and guidance from both his parents and teachers.

"I never give up," Manzi responded when asked about his secret to his academic achievement. "I work hard and heed to the advice of my parents and teachers."

Asked what subject combination he would like to do in Advanced Level, he mentioned Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM). "You know my dream is to become an engineer."

His father, Vedaste Karenzi, is an electrical engineer.

But I wouldn't mind if I became a doctor, he added with a smile.

He advised other children to work hard, pray to God and avoid groups with negative influences.

"I would like to thank my teachers for all they did for me. They always advised me and remained close to me, I am also very grateful to my parents for providing me all the basic needs and encouraging me all the time," he said.

"Above all", he added, "I give praise to God."

Manzi is the second born in a family of four.

His beaming mother, Clementine Mukarutabana, said it caught her off-guard to learn that her son had emerged the best in the country.

"We are very excited and are thankful to God. Though we always knew that he's a bright boy, we didn't see this coming," she said.

She revealed that when her son emerged second in PLE exams three years ago, he felt disappointed, but "we reassured him that his performance was good enough already and told him that he might one time take the number one spot as long as he remained focused."

"Even then, we didn't imagine that he would actually one day be the best countrywide," he said.

For Manzi, he's "already looking forward to working even harder in A-Level."