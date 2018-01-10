South Africa: Rohan Loving English Stint With Sale

Lions centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg says he is loving his stint with Sale Sharks in the English Premiership.

The 23-year-old has been at the club since November last year but he is expected to return to South Africa in time for the start of the Super Rugby season. The Sharks have won four of their matches with Janse van Rensburg in their side and he says he is loving working with Sale director of rugby Steve Diamond and his squad."From my own perspective I still think there are a couple of things I can work on but every week I have been enjoying it so much here at Sale with Dimes and the whole squad," Janse van Rensburg told the Sale website.

"They have made it very comfortable for me to come and fit in and just play my game.

"The coaching staff here at Sale are fantastic and the whole team's dynamic is just amazing. It has made it so easy to for me fit-in and that's a rare thing to find in rugby.

"Sometimes it can be quite difficult when you are a new guy to fit into a place but here it has been easy and I really appreciate that."

Source: Sport24