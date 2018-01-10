7 January 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Misinformation About Water From Theewaterskloof Dam

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Department of Water and Sanitation is concerned about the misinformation that has been peddled on social media about the supposed waste of water from the Theewaterskloof Dam in the Western Cape.

The sluice gate referred to is not broken, neither is the water being wasted. It is also important to point out that the City of Cape Town is not the only user of water from Theewaterskloof Dam. Irrigators along the Riviersonderend River are entitled to an irrigation allocation from the dam. These releases are however restricted to the curtailed level of 60% of their allocation.

Some of the water released is for abstraction by the Overberg Water Board acting as a sole source of bulk potable water services to the towns of Caledon within Theewaterskloof LM, settlements of Protem and Klipdale in the Cape Agulhas LM, and drinking & stock-water to farmers in the Ruens veld of the Overberg.

The releases will cease once the irrigators have taken their full share of the curtailed allocation prior to end of April 2018. Occasional releases may happen if water security for the Overberg Water Board is under severe pressure to supply its users.

Issued by: Department of Water and Sanitation

South Africa

State Capture Commission May Only Probe Zuptas - Ex Public Protector

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela says Deputy Chief Justice Ray Zondo's commission of inquiry may only focus on… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.