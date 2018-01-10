South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Misinformation About Water From Theewaterskloof Dam

press release

The Department of Water and Sanitation is concerned about the misinformation that has been peddled on social media about the supposed waste of water from the Theewaterskloof Dam in the Western Cape.

The sluice gate referred to is not broken, neither is the water being wasted. It is also important to point out that the City of Cape Town is not the only user of water from Theewaterskloof Dam. Irrigators along the Riviersonderend River are entitled to an irrigation allocation from the dam. These releases are however restricted to the curtailed level of 60% of their allocation.

Some of the water released is for abstraction by the Overberg Water Board acting as a sole source of bulk potable water services to the towns of Caledon within Theewaterskloof LM, settlements of Protem and Klipdale in the Cape Agulhas LM, and drinking & stock-water to farmers in the Ruens veld of the Overberg.

The releases will cease once the irrigators have taken their full share of the curtailed allocation prior to end of April 2018. Occasional releases may happen if water security for the Overberg Water Board is under severe pressure to supply its users.

Issued by: Department of Water and Sanitation