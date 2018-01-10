10 January 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: World Bank Foresees Rising Public Debt Moderates Ethiopia Growth Ahead

Tagged:

Related Topics

The World Bank, in its latest Global Economic Prospects, has forecasted Ethiopia's growth in GDP at 8.2pc in 2018, further to shrink to 7.8pc the following year. However, the projection for Ethiopia is above the average 5.4pc for low-income countries, making it remain the fastest growing economy in the East Africa region.

The Bank has attributed challenges to Ethiopia's economic prospects to high public debt, while large external imbalances and rising fiscal deficits to haunt Mali, Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

"Although government debt increased less in Benin and Ethiopia, it still rose above the median debt ratio, as they continued to borrow to finance ambitious investement plans," says the report released yesterday.

Ethiopia

The Lemma Megerssa Moment and the Oromo Dilemma - Between Resistance and Governing

Introduction Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.