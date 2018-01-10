Burundi: Torrential Rain Destroys Seven Houses and Damages Several Crops in Cankuzo Province

The heavy rain, that poured down in the afternoon of this 8 January in the hills of Cankuzo and Muterero of Cankuzo Commune in Cankuzo Province, destroyed houses and hectares of crops of rice, maize, sweet potatoes, beans and bananas.

The residents of the affected areas say that torrential rain has left them in a desperate plight and add that they are likely to die of hunger if they are not assisted immediately.

Innocent Nyandwi, Administrator of Cankuzo commune says seven houses have been destroyed and several agricultural crops damaged. "The heavy rain mixed with hailstone started to fall at around 1 p.m. and caused lots of damage. Cankuzo and Muterero hills of Cankuzo Commune were seriously affected", says Nyandwi. He calls for humanitarian assistance. "The local residents are in utter desolation. They need to be assisted", he says.