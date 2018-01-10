Burundi: Two Loyal Supporters of Agathon Rwasa Arrested in Nyabihanga Commune

Stany Ntakarutimana and Innocent Niyungeko, both supporters of the leader of the Burundian opposition, Agathon Rwasa were arrested on January 7, 2018, in Nyabihanga Commune of Mwaro province in the center of the country.

According to Fabien Mahera, a political leader in Mwaro Province, the two staunch supporters of Rwasa were arrested under the orders of the administrator of Nyabihanga commune. They are accused of holding an illegal meeting.

Mahera says they are imprisoned in Nyabihanga prison adds that they are victims of their political affiliation.

Mahera, who is also a member of the communal council at Nyabihanga Commune, says Rwasa followers are being persecuted in that province. "When I go to Nyabihanga, young people affiliated to the ruling CNDD-FDD keep me under constant surveillance. Our members are being intimidated, "he says. He calls on Nyabihanga authorities to release those opposition supporters without any condition.

Adrien Ntunzwenimana, the administrator of Nyabihanga Commune confirms the arrest of two supporters of Agathon Rwasa but denies that they have been arrested under his orders. He did not tell where they are detained. "I do not arrest people, you have to ask the police," said Ntunzwenimana before hanging up.

A few days ago, Agathon Rwasa , Opposition leader and first Deputy Speaker of Burundi National Assembly, accused the ruling CNDD-FDD party of persecuting him shortly after the decision by the National Army to remove the military from his security guards.