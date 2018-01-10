9 January 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Media Development and Diversity Agency On Anniversary of Kidnapping of Shiraaz Mohamed in Syria

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

January 10, 2018, marks one year since South African Photojournalist and community media stalwart, Shiraaz Mohamed, was kidnapped in Syria while with the South African international humanitarian organisation, Gift of the Givers. While the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA) welcomes reports by the Gift of the Givers that they have received proof that the photojournalist is still alive, the MDDA joins the collective call for the urgent release and return of Shiraaz to his family, friends and colleagues in the media. Together with the worldwide media, the MDDA condemns any attacks on the entrenched right of journalists to work free from the threat of violence and to thereby ensure the right to access to information for all.

Shiraaz Mohamed is a member of the MDDA sister organization, Association of Independent Publishers (AIP), and is a well known and well loved figure in the community media sector, having started a community newspaper in Ennerdale, Gauteng, amongst other initiatives. Despite desperate attempts to find him, his whereabouts remain unknown and the MDDA extends heartfelt support to the Mohamed family during these distressing times and thanks all those who are working tirelessly to free him.

The MDDA is a statutory development agency, deriving its mandate, from Section 16 and 32 of the Constitution Act No. 108 of 1996, thereby providing for freedom of expression and access to information.

As a partnership between the South African Government and major print and broadcasting companies, it promotes and assists in the development of community media and small commercial media in South Africa and the transformation of the media, by providing support (financial, capacity building, etc.) in terms of the MDDA Act No 14 of 2002. It also aims to raise public awareness with regard to media development and diversity issues, and to encourage media literacy and a culture of reading. For further information: www.mdda.org.za

Issued by: Media Development and Diversity Agency

South Africa

State Capture Commission May Only Probe Zuptas - Ex Public Protector

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela says Deputy Chief Justice Ray Zondo's commission of inquiry may only focus on… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.