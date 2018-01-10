Kenya: President Kenyatta Heads to South Africa Thursday

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to make an official visit to South Africa on Thursday in his first foreign trip since he was sworn-in for a second term.

According to State House Spokesman Manoah Esipisu, President Kenyatta will hold talks with his counterpart Jacob Zuma, in the Indian Ocean city of Durban centred on bilateral and pan-African issues.

Esipisu stated that the leaders will be looking to deepen bilateral cooperation, and especially in the areas of trade, security, and infrastructure development.

"Kenya and South Africa are also key players in peace building on the African continent, and the leaders will review progress in countries such as Somalia and South Sudan," he stated.