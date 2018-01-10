10 January 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Culture Plays Cohesion, Integration Role - Minister

Tagged:

Related Topics

Dundo — Culture plays a fundamental role in the promotion of peace, cohesion of communities and the society in general, thus becoming a factor of unity, solidarity and a crucial element in the integration process, Angolan Culture minister, Carolina Cerqueira, said last Monday.

Delivering a speech at the main commemoration act of the National Culture Day, marked on January 08, in Dundo City, north-eastern Lunda Norte Province, Carolina Cerqueira stressed that culture plays a key role in economic growth and in sustainable human development.

"There are a series of agencies, companies, organisations and universities that Finance programmes with a cultural nature, which we need to identify immediately (...)", explained the minister.

Carolina Cerqueira also appealed to the provincial culture departments to mobilise resources from the tourism sector ad utilise them well, such as in the training of youths in the areas of tourism and environment preservation.

Angola

Culture Minister Advocates Retrieval of Traditional Values

The retrieval of traditional values, promotion of patriotism and the exaltation of ethics and morality have to guide the… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.