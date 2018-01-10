Angola: Culture Plays Cohesion, Integration Role - Minister

Dundo — Culture plays a fundamental role in the promotion of peace, cohesion of communities and the society in general, thus becoming a factor of unity, solidarity and a crucial element in the integration process, Angolan Culture minister, Carolina Cerqueira, said last Monday.

Delivering a speech at the main commemoration act of the National Culture Day, marked on January 08, in Dundo City, north-eastern Lunda Norte Province, Carolina Cerqueira stressed that culture plays a key role in economic growth and in sustainable human development.

"There are a series of agencies, companies, organisations and universities that Finance programmes with a cultural nature, which we need to identify immediately (...)", explained the minister.

Carolina Cerqueira also appealed to the provincial culture departments to mobilise resources from the tourism sector ad utilise them well, such as in the training of youths in the areas of tourism and environment preservation.