Angola: Culture Minister Advocates Retrieval of Traditional Values

Dundo — The retrieval of traditional values, promotion of patriotism and the exaltation of ethics and morality have to guide the actions of cultural agents in the present year, said last Monday in Dundo City, north-eastern Lunda Norte Province, the Angolan Culture minister, Carolina Cerqueira.

The minister- who spoke at the main commemoration ceremony of the National Culture Day, marked on January 08 - called on Angolans to be attentive with "negative cultural practices", such as child marriages, female genital mutilation and the accusations of witchcraft levelled at children and elderly people.

"The issue relating to witchcraft is very serious, and its demands a study on the part of the National Institute of Religious Matters. I hope this study begins this year, so that next year we can discuss solutions to this serious problem (...)", emphasised the minister.

According to the minister, schools, churches and cultural centres are required to be steadfast in inculcating in the families the spirit of patriotism.

She said the Culture Ministry also has on agenda, for this year, the intensification of the promotion of the country's indigenous languages, aiming for their increased national valorisation.

Minister Carolina Cerqueira also reiterated the ongoing implementation of the sector's programme turned to the municipalisation of cultural services, adding that this move includes investments in the promotion of municipal libraries and museums, as well as a special focus on artistic training.