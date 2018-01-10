Ethiopia: TTV - Combining Traditional Technologies With Modern Ones

Local and International stakeholders and investors are happy and positive to establish partnership and making business in Ethiopia. Due to the fast development in the nation, various international firms are massively investing in Ethiopia in the areas of agriculture, manufacturing industries plus various infrastructure developments. Among these, Today-Tomorrow Ventures (TTV) which is significantly investing in many parts of the nation is the one.

As one of the areas of its engagements in the country, the Venture is providing a more efficient and reliable alternative to the aging septic systems using its innovative sewage plant in the capital under a joint partnership with an Israeli company Emefcy an Israeli wastewater treatment Company.

[The Company is aimed at engaging to construct a waste water treatment facility at the condominium complexes in Addis Ababa. In addition to treating half the sewage generated by the sprawling complex, it will generate recycled water capable of irrigating the neighborhood's landscape, as information from the Company indicated.

Mariam Brusilovsky, a Project Manager of Emefcy which is an Israel based public firm, told recently The Ethiopian Herald that her Company is engaging in Ethiopia to offer waste water treatment solutions. She underlined "We use a biological treatment technology in an end-to-end solution which is highly innovative and the technology enables to offer best and quality water out of the treatment to be reused for various purposes."

She added that the waste water will be changed into quality water that can be reused for irrigation, toilet, for cleaning, washing and other purposes. She remarked that "Even if the water could not be used for drinking purpose due to psychological factors, it has even higher quality than drinking water."

Many things in the world today are going through treatment and recycling for further use and environment protection. This is true of household remnants and wastes from companies.

In bigger cities like Addis Ababa, the impact of waste water has got proper recognition. And there is a long aged thinking that waste should be removed at all. But waste water harms the environment, the land and underground water if not properly treated.

Related to this, Addis Ababa Water and Sewerage Authority, Communication Head, Estifanos Bisrat told The Ethiopian Herald that the City Administration and the Federal Government have given attention to waste water treatment programs.

Projects are being implemented in residential areas such as condominiums and other places where people live. The Communication Head also said that "The City Government is working with stakeholders to this effect."

Mark I. Gelfand, founder of TTV also said that the Venture was founded by a group of people with shared values and common experience targeting to work in Africa, primarily in Ethiopia. He further said adding that the Venture believes that the nation is transforming rapidly which calls for opening new opportunities.

In addition to the wastewater treatment initiatives, TTV has also Agro and Industrial targets. As far as the Agro Fund is concerned, it invests and operates on commercial agricultural facilities. The various companies under the Agro Fund has various objectives such as production of high-quality crops by combining Ethiopia's traditional agricultural methods with modern environmentally-friendly technology.

And Ventures' Industrial Fund on the other hand invests and operates in commercial manufacturing facilities and services to solve challenges inherent in today's fast-growing Ethiopia. With various companies working in the industrial section, the Venture aims at bringing solutions to various walks of life. To mention just a few, it intends to support the Ethiopian construction boom, and end its reliance on the unsafe unsustainable traditional methods of eucalyptus wood scaffolding, to meet the growing demand for high quality doors and furniture to bring about healthier life to Ethiopians.

The Venture works in various areas across the nation including Hawassa, Holeta, Addis Ababa and other parts of the nation.