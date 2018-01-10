Mauritius: Commissioner of Police Elaborates On Roadmap for Enhanced Quality Service By the Police Force

press release

The 4,000 police officers assigned to the Emergency Response Unit, the Traffic Branch and patrol in Mauritius will soon be equipped with body cameras. This initiative is in line with Government's vision to bring the Police close to the public and to reinforce law and order in the country.

This announcement was made on 8 January 2018 by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Mario Nobin, during his annual address to high officials of the police force at the Indira Gandhi Centre for Indian Culture in Phoenix. He elaborated on his expectations for the police force and the roadmap for an enhanced quality service by the Mauritius Police Force.

Mr Nobin stated that besides body cameras, police officers will also be equipped with tactical belts and provision will be made for additional handcuffs, expandable batons, and dashboard cameras. He added that drones are already operational since a few weeks and are being manned by the Traffic Branch. The aim, he pointed out, is to track those drivers who violate the law and traffic regulations as well as promote law abiding behaviour.

He also made a presentation on four focus areas for the period 2018 to 2020. They are: cracking down on crime through proactive and reactive initiatives; creating safer neighbourhoods through active problem identification and collaborative problem approaches; strengthening partnership through a multi-agency approach; and equipping the workforce for the future through training and supervision and enhancing officers' safety.

Speaking about enhancing service delivery, the Commissioner of Police recalled that 23 Police units have been ISO certified namely the National Coast Guard, the Central Criminal Investigation Division, the Special Mobile Force, and the Police Headquarters. The target, he highlighted, is that all divisional headquarters should be ISO certified in 2018.

In his address, Mr Nobin elaborated on increasing the speed of intervention through operational effectiveness namely air operational capabilities, land emergency service response vehicles, and sea capabilities. The honing of investigation techniques and detection skills was also highlighted with 1,600 police officers having been trained overseas, 45 on criminal investigation, 2,700 on the Police and Criminal Justice Bill, and 300 officers having followed the Leadership and Management course at the University of Mauritius.

The Commissioner of Police also spoke about ethical behaviour, culture of integrity, promotion of law abiding behaviour, transparency and openness, the combat against trafficking and use of illegal drugs. He also expects commanders to cultivate productive working relationships as well as exemplify drive and integrity.