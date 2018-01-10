South Africa: KZN Police Warn Potential Vehicle Buyers Against Fraudulent Advertising

There has been an increase in the fraudulent advertising of vehicles for sale in newspapers and online in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Wednesday.

The police's uMgungundlovu north cluster in Pietermaritzburg has witnessed an increase in fraudulent car sales, Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said.

"Innocent victims are falling prey to these advertisements and depositing money into accounts that fraudsters have set up, without viewing the vehicles or establishing the legitimacy of the sale," said Zwane.

Zwane said, in a recent case, a woman deposited R13 800 into a fraudulent company account, which had advertised a Toyota RunX.

"When the vehicle was not delivered to her, she made enquiries and realised that the company did not exist and the sale was fraudulent," he said.

Zwane warned that the authenticity of the sales must be verified before potential buyers make any payments.

"Victims are often pressurised to deposit the money immediately by being told that there are several offers to purchase and that the item will no longer be available. Out of desperation to buy the item, they fall prey to fraudsters."

He urged anyone who has been a victim of a similar modus operandi to contact their local police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

