10 January 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somali Government Calls for an End to the Conflict in Sool Region

The Federal Government of Somalia has released a statement on Wednesday over the escalating tension between Puntland and Somaliland in Sool region.

The government has called on both sides to swiftly and unconditionally bring an end to the brewing conflict and solve their difference through dailogue and reconcilitaion.

"The traditional elders, politicians and civil socity groups to contribute to the solution of the emerging unrest in Tukaraq town which could lead to another bloodshed," read the statement in part.

Somali government said it is committed to continue reconciliation among the fighting sides in the region and the whole country, in a bid to move forward and restore peace and stability.

