South Africa: Suspected Robber Wounded in Shootout With KZN Police, Two Others Arrested

A suspected robber was shot and wounded when he and two others were allegedly involved in a shootout with officers on Wednesday, police said.

The uninjured men were arrested and the wounded man has been hospitalised and is under police guard.

The three men are suspected to be involved in a spate of house robberies in Greenwood Park, north of Durban.

Police recovered three unlicensed firearms and ammunition when the men were arrested on North Coast Road and "the white Toyota Fortuner they [had been] travelling in was positively identified as being stolen from the Eastern Cape", Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said.

Zwane added that Durban Flying Squad members and a private security company had been conducting patrols around North Coast Road when they were alerted about the men, who were suspected of involvement in house robbery cases in the area.

"The members (police) and the security company intensified their patrols and a vehicle, fitting the same description given to them, was spotted.

"They gave chase and the suspects alighted from the vehicle and allegedly fired shots towards the members. The members retaliated and one suspect was shot and wounded," said Zwane.

He said the wounded suspect was taken to hospital for treatment and the other two suspects were arrested at the scene.

A TV set, jewellery, laptop, crowbar, police radio and clothing were found inside the vehicle.

"The recovered firearms, a .38 revolver and two pistols will be sent for ballistic testing to establish if they were used in any other crimes in the province," he said.

The two uninjured men, aged 27 and 28, are to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court soon on charges of the unlawful possession of unlicensed firearms, possession of property suspected to be stolen and attempted murder.

KZN acting provincial commissioner, Major-General Bheki Langa, commended the members for arresting the suspects and confiscating the unlicensed firearms as well as the suspected stolen goods.

"I warned criminals that they must not shoot at the police while being approached with an intent to arrest them. The police will defend themselves should they come under attack. The arrested suspects will be profiled to check if they are not wanted for any other crimes in the greater Durban area and surroundings," he said.

