South Africa: KZN Police Search for 'Armed and Very Dangerous' Glebelands Murder Suspect

A warrant of arrest has been issued for "an armed and very dangerous man" wanted for murder and attempted murder cases at the notorious Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi, south of Durban, police said on Wednesday.

Bongani Mbhele, 34, is being sought, particularly for the attempted murder of the hostel's peace committee member on September 30, 2016.

Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane alleged that Mbhele shot and injured the 32-year-old man, who was on his way to fetch bath water at the hostel's Block 52.

"Mbhele allegedly [waited] at the corner and, when the victim walked past him, he fired several shots, wounding him on the face. The victim, who recognised Mbhele since he also stayed at the hostel, ran for his life and was taken to hospital for medical attention," Zwane said.

He said a case of attempted murder was opened at the Umlazi police station for investigation.

"The motive of the attack is subject to an ongoing investigation," he said.

Zwane said Mbhele is also being sought for additional murder and attempted murder cases that he had allegedly committed at the hostel.

"He is well known to be armed and very dangerous. Anyone who knows his whereabouts is urged to immediately contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Bonginkosi Ngcobo on 079 5000 694 or 083 477 6690," Zwane added.

The Moerane Commission, chaired by advocate Marumo Moerane, was established in October 2016 to investigate the high number of political killings in the province since 2011. It has heard that the hostel was a reservoir of hitmen who are hired to carry out political and taxi industry assassinations.

More than 90 people have been killed at the hostel since 2014, according to reports.

On December 1, last year, Police Minister Fikile Mbalula opened a satellite police station at the troubled hostel to help curb the high crime rate.

Source: News24