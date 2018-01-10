10 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: KZN Police Search for 'Armed and Very Dangerous' Glebelands Murder Suspect

Tagged:

Related Topics

A warrant of arrest has been issued for "an armed and very dangerous man" wanted for murder and attempted murder cases at the notorious Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi, south of Durban, police said on Wednesday.

Bongani Mbhele, 34, is being sought, particularly for the attempted murder of the hostel's peace committee member on September 30, 2016.

Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane alleged that Mbhele shot and injured the 32-year-old man, who was on his way to fetch bath water at the hostel's Block 52.

"Mbhele allegedly [waited] at the corner and, when the victim walked past him, he fired several shots, wounding him on the face. The victim, who recognised Mbhele since he also stayed at the hostel, ran for his life and was taken to hospital for medical attention," Zwane said.

He said a case of attempted murder was opened at the Umlazi police station for investigation.

"The motive of the attack is subject to an ongoing investigation," he said.

Zwane said Mbhele is also being sought for additional murder and attempted murder cases that he had allegedly committed at the hostel.

"He is well known to be armed and very dangerous. Anyone who knows his whereabouts is urged to immediately contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Bonginkosi Ngcobo on 079 5000 694 or 083 477 6690," Zwane added.

The Moerane Commission, chaired by advocate Marumo Moerane, was established in October 2016 to investigate the high number of political killings in the province since 2011. It has heard that the hostel was a reservoir of hitmen who are hired to carry out political and taxi industry assassinations.

READ: Where politicians 'shop' for hitmen

More than 90 people have been killed at the hostel since 2014, according to reports.

On December 1, last year, Police Minister Fikile Mbalula opened a satellite police station at the troubled hostel to help curb the high crime rate.

Source: News24

South Africa

State Capture Commission May Only Probe Zuptas - Ex Public Protector

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela says Deputy Chief Justice Ray Zondo's commission of inquiry may only focus on… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.