Namibia: Hockey Women Reach New Heights

NAMIBIA's women's indoor hockey team is making fine progress as it prepares for the Indoor Hockey World Cup in Berlin, Germany, from 7 to 11 February.

Last month, Namibia competed at the PSI National tournament in Cape Town, South Africa, where they competed in the Boys u18 B division and comfortably won all their matches. They recently also reached a new peak when they were ranked first in Africa for the first time by the International Hockey Federation.

Namibia's coach Erwin Handura said that the PSI tournament had gone very well.

"We had a brilliant tournament in Cape Town where we played nine games in three days and comfortably won all nine games. It was really good and you could see the mental toughness and the fitness levels of our players were very high. Our tactical awareness was also great and we beat most of those teams with our tactical knowledge of the game," he said.

Since then the players took two weeks off over the festive season and started training on 4 January again, according to Handura.

"Last week we trained four hours per day for three days while we also did fitness tests on Saturday morning, when the players had sore muscles but despite that they did very well," he said.

"We are quite happy with the fitness levels, but it can still improve. We are doing our fitness tests every Saturday and the players are improving with each week," he added.

The team have a number of matches lined up against men's teams over the next few days, with their first one being against Unam at 19h00 at the DTS club on Wednesday night.

Handura said these matches were crucial and would give them valuable preparation before the World Cup.

We hope to improve our tactics and one of the areas that we are working on is off-the-ball running and movement in attack and the lines that our forwards have to run, because we want to try and create more goal-scoring opportunities for our strikers," he said.

"We have a few games lined up against men's teams like Unam, DTS and combined teams - we are only playing against men's teams, because these are the top women in the country which means that there are no other women who can compete against them at this level," he added.

The team will only leave for Europe towards the end of January, but Handura will already leave next week to attend the European Indoor World Championships to get first hand knowledge of their opponents.

"I'm heading off to Prague in the Czech Republic where the European Indoor Championships are taking place, and all the teams that we are playing against at the World Cup will be in action there, namely Germany, the Czech Republic, Ukraine and Russia," he said.

"We are also going to play a friendly match against the Netherlands and all of them will be in action at the European Championships so it will be an opportunity for me to see how they play and record the games and study them. When we get to play them at least we will have the upper hand by knowing them while they won't know us," he added.

Regarding the new rankings, Handura said that it was a remarkable achievement and that South Africa had taken note.

"Since 2015 when I took over we have done very well; we have just grown from strength to strength and I think South Africa also knows it. They are currently playing in Croatia, against Croatia, Slovenia and Slovakia and they also played against Zimbabwe recently so they will be keen to beat us at the next qualifier in 2020, but we are also preparing for that. That's why we are going to play friendly matches before the World Cup now as well - we will play Holland and the United States before the World Cup and we will try and get other friendlies afterwards as well," he said.

"In the past we used to prepare with friendly matches against South Africa, but I think that journey has now come to an end, because they are doing their own things and so are we and we will only meet again at the next qualifier in 2020," he added.