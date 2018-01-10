10 January 2018

Namibia: Police Officer, Three Others in Court On Murder Charge

By Lugeretzia Kooper

A NAMIBIAN police officer, along with three community policing members, were denied bail after appearing on a murder charge on Monday at the Katima Mulilo Magistrate's Court in the Zambezi region.

It is alleged that Lucky Kasale (24), Mulibwa Simataa (43), Alfred Mubiana (43) and Ernest Matengu (38) brutally assaulted Munda Nyambe on Saturday in New Cowboy location. The deceased allegedly stole someone's phone, and they wanted to get a confession out of him.

The case was postponed to 2 May 2018 for further investigations, and to allow the suspects to apply for legal aid.

It is alleged that on Saturday around 01h00, police officer Kasale attended to a report of a stolen cell- phone in New Cowboy. They then managed to arrest the suspect, and took him to the police sub-station to question him.

However, a witness who followed them from the place of the arrest to the police station said when she arrived at the police station, she heard the deceased yelling that he does not know where the phone is.

These screams made her curious, so she decided to peep through the window to see what was really happening.

That is when she saw police officer Kasale along with Simataa, Mubiana and Matengu hitting the deceased with a baton as a way to get him to tell them where the phone was.

When he could not handle the beatings anymore, the deceased allegedly told the officer that he would take him to where he had hidden the phone. He then told them the phone was at his house, and they all went there.

When they arrived, he did not give them any phone, and they started beating him again until he was unconscious. When they noticed that he was unconscious, they stopped the beatings.

The family of the deceased who witnessed the torture then tried to revive him, but it was too late as he succumbed to his injuries.

The four accused appeared before magistrate Vincent Nzaca. Diana Khama appeared for the prosecution.

