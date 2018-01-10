Namibia: Grade 12 NSSC Results Out Tomorrow

THE provisional results for the 2017 Grade 12 National Senior Secondary Certificate (NSSC) Ordinary Level examinations will be released tomorrow.

A media statement issued on Monday by the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture's public relations officer, Absalom Absalom, said a total of 72 619 Grade 12 candidates sat for the external examinations in October/November 2017.

This comprises 16 314 pupils for the higher level, and 56 305 for the ordinary level exams.

Absalom noted that the results will be available through a text message service and on the ministry's website from 00h15 tomorrow as well as the local media.

Candidates can also visit the regional offices of the ministry during office hours to obtain their results.

-Nampa