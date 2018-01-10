Congo-Kinshasa: Report of the Secretary-General On the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

On Tuesday, January 9, lawyers for Jean-Pierre Bemba argued at an appeal hearing at the International Criminal Court… Read more »

The report describes progress in the implementation of the mandate of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO); provides an overview of political developments following my report of 17 November on the implementation of the Comprehensive and Inclusive Political Agreement of 31 December 2016 (see S/2017/963); and provides a report on the performance of MONUSCO uniformed personnel.

The present report is submitted pursuant to paragraph 52 of Security Council resolution 2348 (2017). It covers major developments in the Democratic Republic of the Congo since the issuance of my previous report, of 2 October (S/2017/824).

Copyright © 2018 United Nations Stabilization Mission in the DR Congo. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.