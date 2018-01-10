Congo-Kinshasa: Report of the Secretary-General On the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

The present report is submitted pursuant to paragraph 52 of Security Council resolution 2348 (2017). It covers major developments in the Democratic Republic of the Congo since the issuance of my previous report, of 2 October (S/2017/824).
The report describes progress in the implementation of the mandate of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO); provides an overview of political developments following my report of 17 November on the implementation of the Comprehensive and Inclusive Political Agreement of 31 December 2016 (see S/2017/963); and provides a report on the performance of MONUSCO uniformed personnel.