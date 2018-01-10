Namibia: Half Marathon to Debut At Rossing Marathon

NAMIBIA Athletics' national marathon championship, the Rössing Marathon, takes place in Swakopmund at the Vineta North Sports Field on Saturday, 10 February 2018, and includes two running events - the 42,2km full marathon and the shorter 10km run.

For the first time in the event's 27-year history a 21km half-marathon will also be hosted this year.

The first prize for the marathon is N$10 000 each for the men and women's open winners, with cash prizes for runners finishing second (N$5 000), third (N$2 000), fourth (N$1 000) and fifth (N$500) in the marathon.

An extra N$1 000 cash bonus is up for grabs should the marathon records be broken in the open categories.

The first prize for the half-marathon winners is N$3 000 each for the men and women's open winners. It is expected that the half-marathon will become a popular event on the Namibian athletics circuit.

The 10km Uranium Relay for Erongo mine workers and the 5km Fun Walk, with interesting prizes in various categories, are popular events with proceeds collected in both events going to the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) for the fight against cancer in Namibia.

The marathon and half-marathon start at 07h00, while the 10km run starts at 07h15 and the 5km Fun Walk and Uranium Relay at 09h00. Registration is on Friday, 9 February from 18h00 to 21h00 at the Vineta North Sports Field.

Entry forms and more information are available on the Rössing website at www.rossing.com or contact Frank Slabbert of Swakop Striders at 064 - 405788, 081 240 3383 or fatslab@iafrica.com.na; Alwyn Lubbe of Rössing at tel. 064 - 520 2436, 081122 5201 or alwyn.Lubbe@riotinto.com or Kaino Nghitongo of Rössing at 064 - 520 2286, 081 316 2885 or KainoIyalooNdeumono.Nghitongo@riotinto.com.