10 January 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Henties Bay to Reward Teens Who Saved Lives

THE Henties Bay municipality has decided to reward Dylan !Gaoseb and Phala !Gaoseb who saved four boys from drowning at the town last week.

The town's mayor, Herman Honeb, told Nampa on Monday that the council will hold a meeting this week to decide on rewards for the two boys, which could include school uniforms or certificates of recognition.

Five boys were swept out to sea while swimming last Wednesday, and Dylan (14) and Phala (15), who are not related, helped to bring four of them back to shore.

The 10-year-old Lee-Wayne Delwin Nanubeb unfortunately drowned. He is expected to be buried on Saturday.

There are no lifeguards on the beach, which is popular amongst Henties Bay residents. The municipality now plans to train people as lifeguards.

Honeb said his office is speaking to members of the business community to assist with the training, and with the provision of equipment needed to save lives.

They will also involve the police, schools and parents who are interested in the training.

"We need to be involved as a local authority. This situation will be changed so that we can save lives," stressed the mayor.

Dylan !Gaoseb last Thursday told this news agency that he was walking along the beach when he noticed the distressed swimmers, immediately took off his clothes and jumped into the water to help them.

After saving two of the boys, he called the LifeLink Emergency Rescue Services.

It has since transpired that Phala !Gaoseb rescued the other two boys while Dylan was contacting the emergency services.

The youngest of the boys, a six-year-old, was admitted to the Swakopmund State Hospital, and released on Thursday.

-Nampa

