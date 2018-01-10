Namibia: Khorixas Farmer Scared After Losing 16 Livestock

A KHORIXAS area farmer says he is living in fear after an animal suspected to be a leopard killed 16 of his goats and sheep last week.

Ernest Karimbue of Renosterkop Pos 2, Braunfels told The Namibian yesterday that the animal killed 10 goats and six sheep in a conservancy near the Khorixas area.

"I do not know what kind of animal killed the livestock, but the game ranger suspects it was a leopard," he said. Karimbue could not estimate the value of the livestock, but hoped that the environment ministry will compensate him fairly.

"It is the first time something like this has happened to me," he said, adding that he now plans to move from the farm. "I do not want to risk my family's lives," he stated.

Johannes Tjikuru, a conservancy committee member, confirmed the incident.

He said a leopard killed the livestock, and that they had reported the incident to the environment ministry.

"We usually pay out N$250 for a goat and N$450 for a sheep, but this has changed. We now have to go and evaluate the scene and determine the value of the livestock," Tjikuru added.