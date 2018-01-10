Somalia: Puntland President Vows to Respond With 'Brute Force' Against Tukaraq Attack

Puntland President Abdiweli Mohamed Ali "Gaas" has vowed to retaliate with "brute force" against the attack on Tukaraq town in Sool region by Somaliland forces last Monday.

During a press conference in Garowe on Tuesday night, President Gaas said Somaliland "will pay a heavy price" for its aggressive attack on the Puntland territory.

"Puntland is sufficient to defend its land and its people, Somaliland will get the right answer soon," he added.

The President stated that Puntland was busy the visit of Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo when Somaliland launched an attack on Puntland Monday.

The president also stressed that Somaliland's attack against Puntland is helping the international terrorists, who have been fighting with Puntland forces.

This remarks by President Gaas came after forces from Somaliland took control of Tukaraq village of Sool region following raid on Monday. The move sparked tension in the region.