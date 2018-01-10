Somalia: Somali, AU Forces Launch Clean-Up Operation to Remove Roadblocks in Hiran

Somali Federal forces with AMISOM peacekeepers are clearing road barriers between Beledweyne Mahaas and Mataban towns in Hiran region which falls under HirShabelle state.

Local officials said the ongoing security operation is smoothly running according to plans and eliminated Al Shabaab fighters from their hideouts in some locations.

The coalition forces did not encounter any resistance from the fighters against the government and Amisom soldiers conducting the operation to reopen the roads.

Al Shabaab fighters have besieged several locations in Hiran region economically by cutting off feeding roads entering the towns under the control of Somali Federal government.