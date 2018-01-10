South Africa: DA's Federal Executive to Meet On Sunday to Decide On Way Forward for the City of Cape Town

press release

The DA is disappointed that some sections of the Party are ventilating their thoughts regarding City of Cape Town Executive Mayor, Patricia de Lille, through the media and call for members to refrain from doing so.

The matter is currently before the Federal Executive of the DA, as the highest decision making body of the Party, which will meet on Sunday to thoroughly engage with all aspects of the allegations against the Executive Mayor and the divisions within that caucus.

Ultimately, the DA will act in the best interests of the people of Cape Town and it is vital that this process is allowed to go ahead and not be prejudiced considering the serious nature of the allegations.

James Selfe MP

Federal Executive Chairperson