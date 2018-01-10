Morocco: Chile's Senate Approves Resolution in Support of Morocco's Autonomy Plan in Sahara

Santiago — Chile's Senate adopted, on Tuesday in Valparaiso, a resolution in support of the Moroccan autonomy initiative, less than a week after the National Congress approved a similar resolution.

Therefore, in this resolution, Chilean Senators call on the Government of Chile, as a member of the United Nations, "to support and commit to the UN Security Council Resolution 1754, adopted on 30 April 2007."

The Chilean Senate lauded the pre-eminence of the Sahara autonomy initiative presented by Morocco, which was widely hailed by the United Nations and the international community as a serious and credible initiative for the final settlement of this regional dispute.

The broad autonomy plan proposed by Morocco to settle the regional dispute over the Sahara leads to a "win-win situation" and enables the Sahara's population to manage their affairs in a democratic, inclusive and participatory manner, Chilean senators noted.

Since its presentation to the United Nations on April 10, 2007, Morocco's autonomy proposal for the Sahara region has been approved by the Security Council, which has unanimously adopted resolutions 1754, 1783 and 1813 and deemed the initiative as "serious and credible", they pointed out.

The resolution notes that the Moroccan autonomy plan has been supported by several countries, which described the Moroccan initiative as an opportunity to advance in the settlement of an issue that is running for more than thirty years now, taking into account the "inapplicability of the referendum".

Last Wednesday, Chilean National Congress approved a resolution in support of the Moroccan autonomy initiative.

Chilean MPs said that the Moroccan initiative is "a serious and credible effort, which will undoubtedly enable the Sahara population to exercise their right to self-determination, by democratically managing their own affairs through legislative, executive and judicial bodies with exclusive powers under the sovereignty of Morocco".