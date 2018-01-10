Morocco: Trial of Al Hoceima Events Suspects Postponed to Friday Before Casablanca's Appeal Court

Casablanca — The trial of the individuals accused of involvement in the Al Hoceima events was postponed to Jan. 12, 2018, the public prosecutor at Casablanca's appeal court said.

The hearing was held in the presence of all the suspects, both those in detention and on bail, he told the press at the end of Tuesday's hearing.

At this hearing, the public prosecutor's office continued its replies to the motions and legal technicalities raised by the defense and dismissed the suspects' allegations of torture as groundless, he added.

No trace of violence was found on the defendants when they appeared before the public prosecutor office and at their preliminary hearing before the investigating judge and the suspects did not report such acts, he pointed out.

Medical examinations and expertise carried out in time by order of the public prosecutor and the investigating judge did not reveal any sign of violence, he added.

The public prosecutor office also recalled that the defense lawyers made 64 visits to the suspects during their custody and made no comments on this matter.

Regarding interrogations, telephone tapping, searches and seizures, the public prosecutor said that they were conducted in strict compliance with the law, the source added.