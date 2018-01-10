10 January 2018

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: Trial of Al Hoceima Events Suspects Postponed to Friday Before Casablanca's Appeal Court

Tagged:

Related Topics

Casablanca — The trial of the individuals accused of involvement in the Al Hoceima events was postponed to Jan. 12, 2018, the public prosecutor at Casablanca's appeal court said.

The hearing was held in the presence of all the suspects, both those in detention and on bail, he told the press at the end of Tuesday's hearing.

At this hearing, the public prosecutor's office continued its replies to the motions and legal technicalities raised by the defense and dismissed the suspects' allegations of torture as groundless, he added.

No trace of violence was found on the defendants when they appeared before the public prosecutor office and at their preliminary hearing before the investigating judge and the suspects did not report such acts, he pointed out.

Medical examinations and expertise carried out in time by order of the public prosecutor and the investigating judge did not reveal any sign of violence, he added.

The public prosecutor office also recalled that the defense lawyers made 64 visits to the suspects during their custody and made no comments on this matter.

Regarding interrogations, telephone tapping, searches and seizures, the public prosecutor said that they were conducted in strict compliance with the law, the source added.

Morocco

HM the King Sends Written Message to Emir of Qatar

Emir of Qatar, HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, received Wednesday in Doha ministers of foreign affairs and of… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.