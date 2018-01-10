10 January 2018

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco, India Discuss Means to Develop Cooperation in Housing Sector

Tagged:

Related Topics

Rabat — State Secretary for housing, Fatna El Khiel, and India's ambassador to Morocco, Kheya Bhattacharya, discussed here on Tuesday the means to develop cooperation between the two countries in the housing sector.

The meeting provided the opportunity to discuss the means to develop the housing sector and share the experience of both countries in the areas of social housing and the fight against inadequate housing, El Khiel told MAP at the end of discussions.

A joint working group will be set up to focus on the main areas of collaboration between Moroccan and Indian departments in charge of the housing sector, with the aim of strengthening bilateral cooperation in this field, she pointed out.

For her part, Ms. Bhattacharya said the meeting is part of efforts to strengthen South-South cooperation.

The Indian diplomat, who underlined the importance of the visit paid by HM King Mohammed VI to India in October 2015, lauded the excellent political cooperation between the two countries.

The ambassador also called for strengthening bilateral cooperation in various areas, including the housing sector.

Morocco

Trial of Al Hoceima Events Suspects Postponed to Friday Before Casablanca's Appeal Court

The trial of the individuals accused of involvement in the Al Hoceima events was postponed to Jan. 12, 2018, the public… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.