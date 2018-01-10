Morocco, India Discuss Means to Develop Cooperation in Housing Sector

Rabat — State Secretary for housing, Fatna El Khiel, and India's ambassador to Morocco, Kheya Bhattacharya, discussed here on Tuesday the means to develop cooperation between the two countries in the housing sector.

The meeting provided the opportunity to discuss the means to develop the housing sector and share the experience of both countries in the areas of social housing and the fight against inadequate housing, El Khiel told MAP at the end of discussions.

A joint working group will be set up to focus on the main areas of collaboration between Moroccan and Indian departments in charge of the housing sector, with the aim of strengthening bilateral cooperation in this field, she pointed out.

For her part, Ms. Bhattacharya said the meeting is part of efforts to strengthen South-South cooperation.

The Indian diplomat, who underlined the importance of the visit paid by HM King Mohammed VI to India in October 2015, lauded the excellent political cooperation between the two countries.

The ambassador also called for strengthening bilateral cooperation in various areas, including the housing sector.