Egypt: Sobhy Discusses Military Cooperation With Us Assistant Secretary of Defence

Egypt's defence minister Sedky Sobhy met on Tuesday 9/1/2018 in Cairo with the US Assistant Secretary of Defence for International Security Affairs Robert S. Karem as part of the meetings of the Egyptian-American military coordination committee, Egyptian army spokesman Tamer El-Refaie said in a statement.

The meeting covered several issues of bilateral interest in light of the special military relations between the two countries in facing joint challenges and threats in the region, including the war on terrorism.

The meeting was also attended also by Egyptian Army Chief-of-Staff Mohamed Farid Hegazy.

Sobhy expressed his appreciation for the close relations and military cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries, which have been working together for decades to promote peace and security in the middle east region.

Karem expressed his aspiration for boosting military cooperation between the two countries and coordinating efforts in facing the latest regional and international developments.