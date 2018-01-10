10 January 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Sisi Receives Questions of Citizens On 'Ask the President' Website

The official Facebook page of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Wednesday 10/1/2018 said that the president will receive questions of citizens on "Ask The President" website as of today and until January 15.

The move comes within the framework of Ask The President initiative, according to a post on the official Facebook page.

The president is waiting for questions and proposals by the citizens, the post read.

The initiative has been launched in April last year at the national youth conference in Ismailia in an effort to enhance contact between the president and all segments of the Egyptian society.

