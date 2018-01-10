Morocco: HM the King Sends Written Message to Emir of Qatar

Doha — Emir of Qatar, HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, received Wednesday in Doha ministers of foreign affairs and of economy and finance, Nasser Bourita and Mohamed Boussaid, respectively, who handed him a written message from HM King Mohammed VI.

The royal message touches on relations between the two countries and the means to develop them in order to meet the aspirations of the two brotherly peoples and serve common interests, Qatar's news agency (QNA) reported.

On this occasion, Bourita conveyed to HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani the greetings of HM the King and his wishes of further progress and prosperity for the Qatari people, QNA added.

Emir of Qatar instructed Bourita to convey his greetings to his brother HM the King Mohammed VI and his wishes of further progress and prosperity to the Moroccan people.