10 January 2018

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: HM the King Sends Written Message to Emir of Qatar

Tagged:

Related Topics

Doha — Emir of Qatar, HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, received Wednesday in Doha ministers of foreign affairs and of economy and finance, Nasser Bourita and Mohamed Boussaid, respectively, who handed him a written message from HM King Mohammed VI.

The royal message touches on relations between the two countries and the means to develop them in order to meet the aspirations of the two brotherly peoples and serve common interests, Qatar's news agency (QNA) reported.

On this occasion, Bourita conveyed to HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani the greetings of HM the King and his wishes of further progress and prosperity for the Qatari people, QNA added.

Emir of Qatar instructed Bourita to convey his greetings to his brother HM the King Mohammed VI and his wishes of further progress and prosperity to the Moroccan people.

Morocco

Trial of Al Hoceima Events Suspects Postponed to Friday Before Casablanca's Appeal Court

The trial of the individuals accused of involvement in the Al Hoceima events was postponed to Jan. 12, 2018, the public… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.