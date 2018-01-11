10 January 2018

Zimbabwe: Supa Mandiwanzira Whistleblower Kangai Arrested

Former NetOne chief executive Reward Kangai was late Wednesday picked up by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) on charges of criminal abuse of office.

Zacc spokesperson Phyllis Chikundura confirmed the arrest.

"We have arrested Reward Kangai on charges of criminal abuse of office related to activities during his tenure as NetOne chief executive," Chikundura said, without giving more details.

She said Kangai is expected in court on Thursday.

The former CEO has been implicated in underhand dealings at NetOne, a State-owned mobile phone company.

He has in turn accused Information Technology Minister Supa Mandiwanzira of corruption involving millions of dollars.

Mandiwanzira however, dismissed the allegations as coming from a "discredited, angry and corrupt former employee".

"Those allegations are more than a year old and are being raised by a dismissed, corrupt former employee. Zacc has already investigated NetOne on similar allegations and found them clean. It's nothing less than fabrication," said Mandiwanzira.

The minister added that the same allegations are part of civil litigation in which he is suing Kangai for defamation at the High Court.

"These are the same contents he is now foisting on the Prosecutor General without the necessary background.

"Kangai as investigated and found to have engaged in activities that border on criminal behaving including helping contractors with tax evasion as well as awarding contracts for the construction of base stations without going to tender," Mandiwanzira said.

Kangai was, according to Mandiwanzira, then discharged from NetOne following the forensic audit.

The former NetOne boss has also written to President Emmerson Mnangagwa detailing Supa's alleged indiscretions.

